Boris & Uniform – “Not Surprised”

Ebru Yildiz

New Music May 24, 2023 10:06 AM By James Rettig

Boris & Uniform – “Not Surprised”

Ebru Yildiz

New Music May 24, 2023 10:06 AM By James Rettig

Next month, Boris and Uniform are releasing a collaborative album, Bright New Disease, which they started cooking up after going on tour together in 2019. They’ve shared “You Are The Beginning” from it already, and today are back with the album’s second single, “Not Surprised.” “I thought it would be appropriate for the last song on the album,” Boris’ Atsuo said in a press release. “And I imagined that it would be just as cathartic if we played it at the end of the show as well.”

“I’ve struggled with mental health issues for my entire life,” Uniform’s Michael Berdan added, continuing:

Although years of hard work, medication, and a support network help immensely at keeping the internal violence of my mind at bay, some days will always be a little worse than others. This song is about the inherent loneliness of those bad days. The level of antipathy I feel towards the entire human race as I’m forced to function around regular people who seem to be just enjoying their life goes beyond words, but I tried to say it here anyway.

Listen to “Not Surprised” below.

Bright New Disease is out 6/16 via Sacred Bones. Pre-order it here.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Watch Siouxsie Sioux Sing “Israel” For The First Time In A Decade At Cruel World Fest

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: The Black Eyed Peas’ “Boom Boom Pow”

3 days ago 0

Watch Eric Clapton, Rod Stewart, Ronnie Wood, More Play All-Star Jeff Beck Tribute At Royal Albert Hall

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: The Black Eyed Peas’ “I Gotta Feeling”

17 hours ago 0

Watch Def Leppard Drummer Rick Allen’s First Interview Since Being Attacked Outside Florida Hotel

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest