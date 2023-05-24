Next month, Boris and Uniform are releasing a collaborative album, Bright New Disease, which they started cooking up after going on tour together in 2019. They’ve shared “You Are The Beginning” from it already, and today are back with the album’s second single, “Not Surprised.” “I thought it would be appropriate for the last song on the album,” Boris’ Atsuo said in a press release. “And I imagined that it would be just as cathartic if we played it at the end of the show as well.”

“I’ve struggled with mental health issues for my entire life,” Uniform’s Michael Berdan added, continuing:

Although years of hard work, medication, and a support network help immensely at keeping the internal violence of my mind at bay, some days will always be a little worse than others. This song is about the inherent loneliness of those bad days. The level of antipathy I feel towards the entire human race as I’m forced to function around regular people who seem to be just enjoying their life goes beyond words, but I tried to say it here anyway.

Listen to “Not Surprised” below.

Bright New Disease is out 6/16 via Sacred Bones. Pre-order it here.