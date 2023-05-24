Stream Hudson Mohawke & Nikki Nair’s Extremely Fun New Collaborative EP Set The Roof

New Music May 24, 2023 10:38 AM By Tom Breihan

Stream Hudson Mohawke & Nikki Nair’s Extremely Fun New Collaborative EP Set The Roof

New Music May 24, 2023 10:38 AM By Tom Breihan

You probably already know Hudson Mohawke. The British electronic producer is one half of TNGHT. He’s made music with Kanye West and ANOHNI, two artists who don’t otherwise have that much in common. He’s made a whole lot of music on his own, including the pretty-great 2022 album Cry Sugar. Last year, his track 2011 “Cbat” went viral on TikTok because people were making fun of a Redditor’s sex playlist. That’s a rich and varied public life.

You may or may not know Nikki Nair, a Knoxville-born and Atlanta-based producer who got his start DJing at anarchist DIY raves and who’s been picking up some acclaim in the dance world. He’s new to me, but I like what I’m learning. Today, Hudson Mohawke and Nikki Nair have gotten together to release a new EP called Set The Roof. It’s a quick, giddy burst of fired-up party music that never tries to be anything other than fun.

In its streaming version, Set The Roof is only three tracks long. I would heartily recommend the bouncy opening track, which has chopped-up vocals from Tayla Parx, a songwriter who’s co-written many of Ariana Grande’s biggest hits. There’s also a forthcoming six-track version of Set The Roof that’ll apparently only be available as a USB drive. Stream the three-song version below.

The Set The Roof EP is out now on Warp. The USB version is out 7/7.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Watch Siouxsie Sioux Sing “Israel” For The First Time In A Decade At Cruel World Fest

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: The Black Eyed Peas’ “Boom Boom Pow”

3 days ago 0

Watch Eric Clapton, Rod Stewart, Ronnie Wood, More Play All-Star Jeff Beck Tribute At Royal Albert Hall

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: The Black Eyed Peas’ “I Gotta Feeling”

17 hours ago 0

Watch Def Leppard Drummer Rick Allen’s First Interview Since Being Attacked Outside Florida Hotel

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest