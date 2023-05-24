You probably already know Hudson Mohawke. The British electronic producer is one half of TNGHT. He’s made music with Kanye West and ANOHNI, two artists who don’t otherwise have that much in common. He’s made a whole lot of music on his own, including the pretty-great 2022 album Cry Sugar. Last year, his track 2011 “Cbat” went viral on TikTok because people were making fun of a Redditor’s sex playlist. That’s a rich and varied public life.

You may or may not know Nikki Nair, a Knoxville-born and Atlanta-based producer who got his start DJing at anarchist DIY raves and who’s been picking up some acclaim in the dance world. He’s new to me, but I like what I’m learning. Today, Hudson Mohawke and Nikki Nair have gotten together to release a new EP called Set The Roof. It’s a quick, giddy burst of fired-up party music that never tries to be anything other than fun.

In its streaming version, Set The Roof is only three tracks long. I would heartily recommend the bouncy opening track, which has chopped-up vocals from Tayla Parx, a songwriter who’s co-written many of Ariana Grande’s biggest hits. There’s also a forthcoming six-track version of Set The Roof that’ll apparently only be available as a USB drive. Stream the three-song version below.

<a href="https://hudsonmohawke.bandcamp.com/album/set-the-roof">Set The Roof by Hudson Mohawke & Nikki Nair</a>

The Set The Roof EP is out now on Warp. The USB version is out 7/7.