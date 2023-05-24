Noel Gallagher Denies Report Oasis Are Reuniting

Over the weekend, British tabloid The Sun published a report saying that an Oasis reunion was in the works, with the brothers Gallagher planning to get back together for a four-night run of concerts in 2025. But it looks like Oasis have not actually stopped marding. Not long after that report came out, Noel Gallagher was on the talkSport radio station and he was asked about the possibility of a reunion.

“Well, I put it out there. [Liam] won’t call… I mean, he should call me, because he’s like, he’s forever going on about it,” he said. “You’d have thought by now, he’d have some kind of plan…”

“He doesn’t have to speak to me. He won’t speak to me, he’s a coward,” Noel continued. “So he should get some of his people, his agent, to call my people and say, ‘Look, this is what we’re thinking.’ And then we’ll have a conversation about it. Until then, he’s being a little bit disingenuous.”

Liam, of course, could not let him being called a coward by his brother just stand. He took to Twitter to fire off some messages: “I don’t wish AIDS on people I turn up and play the MUSIC for the people of MANCHESTER who have just had a terror attack while you sit on your dingy sipping champagne and you got the audacity to call me a COWARD sit down you 🛎 end”

And in the replies, he went in deeper: “Exactly soon as the witch 🧙‍♀️ has took HALF hell be the 1 doing the calling” and when someone responded that the reunion was dead in the water, Liam said: “Reunion he hates oasis fans he’s full of shit” and emphasized the same message in another reply: “He’s full of shit he HATES oasis fans doesn’t mind them buying his records.”

