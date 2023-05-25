Home Is Where’s heavily anticipated new LP the whaler is just 22 days away, and they’ve graced us with a second preview today following lead single “yes! yes! a thousand times yes!” Brandon MacDonald says album closer “floral organs” is about “reconciling with spending life reconciling life & how the end always fits with the beginning.” It sounds kind of like Neutral Milk Hotel conjuring the spirit of ’60s Bob Dylan immediately after he went electric, with abundant harmonica action and the conclusion of MacDonald’s 9/11-inspired story arc. Listen below.

the whaler is out 6/16 on Wax Bodega.