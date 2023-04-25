The Palm Coast, Florida Band To Watch Home Is Where have built up quite the following since releasing their debut I Became Birds in 2021, culminating in a tribute compilation put out earlier this year featuring reimaginings of its songs by fellow luminaries like Parannoul, Asian Glow, and awakebutstillinbed. Today, they’re announcing its follow-up, the whaler, which will be released in June. The band traveled out to Oakland and recorded the album with Jack Shirley at his Atomic Garden studio.

“The idea for the record came to me in the spring of 2021 when I realized I wasn’t doing too hot mentally, and had a nervous breakdown,” leader Brandon MacDonald said in a press release. “A lot of it is a very negative record, which was scary to write because I was being honest with myself and allowing a lot of fucked up thoughts to be in the songs. I was more vulnerable than I was used to being in art.”

Today, they’re sharing the album’s lead single “yes! yes! a thousand times yes!,” which MacDonald said “tells the story of two people faking normalcy in the normalcy of faking. The idea or even the image (no matter how altered or perfectly copied) of love is no substitute for the real.” Watch a video directed by Texas Smith below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “skin meadow”

02 “lily pad pupils”

03 “yes! yes! a thousand times yes!”

04 “whaling for sport”

05 “everyday feels like 9/11”

06 “9/12”

07 “daytona 500”

08 “chris farley”

09 “nursing home riot”

10 “floral organs”

TOUR DATES:

07/07 Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom *

07/08 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere Zone One *

07/09 Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA *

07/11 Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen *

07/12 Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s *

07/13 Nashville, TN @ Drkmttr *

07/14 Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade *

07/15 Orlando, FL @ Wills Pub *

09/13 Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge #

09/14 Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room #

09/15 Los Angeles, CA @ Knitting Factory NoHo #

09/16 Berkeley, CA @ 924 Gilman #

09/19 Portland, OR @ Holocene #

09/20 Seattle, WA @ El Corazon #

09/22 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Beehive #

09/23 Colorado Springs, CO @ Vultures #

* w/ Smidley

# w/ Awakebutstillinbed, Your Arms Are My Cocoon

the whaler is out 6/16 via Wax Bodega. Pre-order it here.