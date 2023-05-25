Squid – “The Blades”

New Music May 25, 2023 12:01 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Squid – “The Blades”

New Music May 25, 2023 12:01 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Next month, UK outfit Squid are releasing a new album, O Monolith, the follow-up to their 2021 debut Bright Green Field. They announced it back in February with “Swing (In A Dream),” and in April they circled back with “Undergrowth.” Today, Squid are sharing “The Blades,” which is accompanied by a video by director Kasper Haggstrom starring You actor Charlotte Ritchie.

According to a press release, this is singer Ollie Judge’s favorite Squid song so far. “It’s a lot more vulnerable than stuff we’ve previously done,” he says. “Me and Dan [Carey] were talking about vocal delivery and how it would be good to not completely let myself go, and not fall back on shouting because it’s more instantly gratifying. The end of the song is really soft and tender and I don’t think we’ve done something like that before.”

Watch and listen to “The Blades” below.

O Monolith is out 6/9 via Warp.

