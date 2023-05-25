Last month, producer Terrace Martin put out a new album as Dinner Party, his collaboration with Robert Glasper and Kamasi Washington. Martin’s most recent solo album was 2021’s DRONES, and today he’s announcing a new full-length, Fine Tune, which is scheduled to be released next month. Its lead single is an instrumental interpretation of SZA’s “Snooze,” a track from last year’s SOS. It’s not the first time that Martin used SZA as a muse: Back in 2014, he remixed her track “Child’s Play.” Check out his take on “Snooze” below.

Fine Tune is out in June.