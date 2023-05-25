Former SOB x RBE Member Lul G Sentenced To 21 Years In Prison

The Vallejo, California rapper Lul G, a former member of the Bay Area group SOB x RBE, has been sentenced to 21 years in prison after pleading no contest on a first-degree murder charge. The East Bay Times reports that Lul G, whose real name is George Harris, was sentenced on voluntary manslaughter charges this morning. The 24-year-old Harris has been convicted of killing 26-year-old Rashied Flowers in a Fairfield, California home in 2019; he was arrested several months later.

Lul G was one of the four founding members of SOB x RBE when the group came together in 2016, and he rapped on their biggest song — “Paramedic!,” which appeared on the Kendrick Lamar-curated 2018 Black Panther soundtrack. When he was arrested for murder in 2019, the group’s representative claimed that Lul G had left in 2018, though he still appeared onstage with them in 2019 and made a few appearances on their 2019 album Family Not A Group. SOB x RBE haven’t released anything since that album; the other members have moved on to releasing solo music.

At the time of his arrest, Rolling Stone reported that Lul G signed a solo deal with Def Jam. By pleading no contest, the rapper avoided a sentence of 25 years to life. According to the East Bay Express, he’s in custody at Fairfield’s Stanton Correctional Facility, awaiting transfer to the California Department Of Corrections And Rehabilitation.