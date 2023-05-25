Former SOB x RBE Member Lul G Sentenced To 21 Years In Prison

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

News May 25, 2023 1:59 PM By Tom Breihan

Former SOB x RBE Member Lul G Sentenced To 21 Years In Prison

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

News May 25, 2023 1:59 PM By Tom Breihan

The Vallejo, California rapper Lul G, a former member of the Bay Area group SOB x RBE, has been sentenced to 21 years in prison after pleading no contest on a first-degree murder charge. The East Bay Times reports that Lul G, whose real name is George Harris, was sentenced on voluntary manslaughter charges this morning. The 24-year-old Harris has been convicted of killing 26-year-old Rashied Flowers in a Fairfield, California home in 2019; he was arrested several months later.

Lul G was one of the four founding members of SOB x RBE when the group came together in 2016, and he rapped on their biggest song — “Paramedic!,” which appeared on the Kendrick Lamar-curated 2018 Black Panther soundtrack. When he was arrested for murder in 2019, the group’s representative claimed that Lul G had left in 2018, though he still appeared onstage with them in 2019 and made a few appearances on their 2019 album Family Not A Group. SOB x RBE haven’t released anything since that album; the other members have moved on to releasing solo music.

At the time of his arrest, Rolling Stone reported that Lul G signed a solo deal with Def Jam. By pleading no contest, the rapper avoided a sentence of 25 years to life. According to the East Bay Express, he’s in custody at Fairfield’s Stanton Correctional Facility, awaiting transfer to the California Department Of Corrections And Rehabilitation.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Watch Eric Clapton, Rod Stewart, Ronnie Wood, More Play All-Star Jeff Beck Tribute At Royal Albert Hall

3 days ago 0

Watch Siouxsie Sioux Sing “Israel” For The First Time In A Decade At Cruel World Fest

4 days ago 0

The Number Ones: The Black Eyed Peas’ “I Gotta Feeling”

2 days ago 0

Nick Jonas Says Flubbed ACM Awards Guitar Solo Landed Him In Therapy

2 days ago 0

It’s Odesza Szn. (Who Are Odesza?)

2 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest