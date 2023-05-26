A couple years ago the Manchester punk band Generation caught my ear with a pair of songs that inspired this description: “howl-along guitar bombardments that split the difference between hardcore aggression and ‘dudes rock’ enthusiasm.” Today they’re back with another one of those Japandroids-but-make-it-British anthems. In a note to their Bandcamp followers, Generation say new single “Disheartened” is the first taste of a new LP. Here’s that message:

DISHEARTENED

Our first new song in some years. Taken from our forthcoming record.

As its been a while, we wanted to share something ahead of the shows we have coming up over the summer. Thank you to any and all that have continued to show interest in our band and booked us onto their gigs this last year or so. It means a lot to us all.

Disheartened is bittersweet, it is equal parts pain and hope. Long may you continue to burn brightly and perhaps find a little safety in the knowledge that all of your singing birds will eventually come home.

Recorded at The Stationhouse with our dear friend James Atkinson. Mixed by Chris Teti at Silver Bullet Studio and mastered by Kris Crummett at Interlace Audio.

Live photo by the wonderful Lauren Quarmby from a Moving North Presents gig in Manchester last summer. Artworked by Roger Bradley.

More information on our new record to follow.