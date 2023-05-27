Watch Queens Of The Stone Age Play “Emotion Sickness” Live For The First Time

By Rachel Brodsky

Queens Of The Stone Age performed at Sonic Temple in Columbus, Ohio on Friday for their first show in three years. Over the course of their 11-song set, the band did a live debut of their new single, “Emotion Sickness,” which came out earlier in May and will appear on new album In Times New Roman…. On Wednesday, May 31, Queens Of The Stone Age are set to release another new song from the album: “Carnavoyeur.” They shared a clip of that earlier this week. Check out the live debut of “Emotional Sickness” and a preview of “Carnavoyeur.”

In Times New Roman… is out 6/16 on Matador.

