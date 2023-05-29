Back in March, the Toronto band Dilly Dally announced that they were breaking up and their farewell shows happened over the weekend at Lee’s Palace, one on Saturday night and one on Sunday.

“Thank you to anyone who’s ever come to see us perform, the artists who’ve inspired us, and everyone in the extended DD family,” the band wrote in their breakup announcement. “It’s time for us to move forward and continue our journeys separately.”

“For anyone who’s shown support in any way, from fans to friends to collaborators,” they continued. “We could not have accomplished what we did without each of you, and will be forever grateful.”

Check out some photos and videos below.