Watch King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Play “Converge” Live For The First Time At Boston Calling

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella

News May 29, 2023 12:23 PM By Chris DeVille

Watch King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Play “Converge” Live For The First Time At Boston Calling

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella

News May 29, 2023 12:23 PM By Chris DeVille

Last year’s King Gizzard & The Wizard Lizard release Demos Vol. 3 & 4 included a hard-rock instrumental called “Converge,” which is set to appear on the band’s forthcoming album PetroDragonic Apocalypse; Or, Dawn Of Eternal Night: An Annihilation Of Planet Earth And The Beginning Of Merciless Damnation. (They recently shared lead single “Gila Monster.”) Sunday night at Boston Calling, King Gizz performed “Converge” live for the first time, and it had evolved quite a bit since the demo. It’s more than twice as long now, and Stu Mackenzie has added lyrics. Seems like a proper heavy metal tune. Watch footage below.

Related

The Wild, Wonderful World Of King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Roger Waters Releases Statement About Berlin Concert Controversy

2 days ago 0

Taylor Swift Releases New Song “You’re Losing Me” And Video For “Karma” Feat. Ice Spice

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Britney Spears’ “3”

16 hours ago 0

Watch Keanu Reeves’ Band Dogstar Reunite At BottleRock Festival

2 days ago 0

Lana Del Rey Sang Half A Dozen Songs Live For The First Time At First Show Since 2019

2 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest