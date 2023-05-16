King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard’s 24th studio album PetroDragonic Apocalypse; Or, Dawn Of Eternal Night: An Annihilation Of Planet Earth And The Beginning Of Merciless Damnation is on the way. The Australian band revealed its wordy title and album artwork last week, and now they’re back with its lead single, “Gila Monster,” a track that they debuted live back in March and has become a regular occurrence in their setlists.

“We’ve been playing ‘Gila Monster’ for a while live now, so a few of you will know it already,” the band wrote in a recent newsletter. “But Spod has really given it another life with the hyperreal, video game like green screen clip. You’ll know his work from the Iron Lung clip, but this thing is a completely different beast. Amby’s face is the most evil I’ve ever seen it, It’s actually so fucking scary and it’s already giving me nightmares.”

As for their new album, the band said it’s an extension of the thrash sound they explored on 2019’s Infest The Rats’ Nest. “When we made Rats’ Nest, it felt experimental,” the band’s Stu Mackenzie said in a press release. “Like, ‘Here’s this music that some of us grew up on but we’d never had the guts or confidence to really play before, so let’s give it a go and see what happens’. And when we made that album we were like, ‘Fuck, why did it take us so long to do this?’ It’s just so much fun to play that music, and those songs work so well when we play them live. So we always had it in our minds to make another metal record.”

Check out the video for “Gila Monster” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Motor Spirit”

02 “Supercell”

03 “Converge”

04 “Witchcraft”

05 “Gila Monster”

06 “Dragon”

07 “Flamethrower”

08 “Dawn Of Eternal Night” (Vinyl only)

PetroDragonic Apocalypse; Or, Dawn Of Eternal Night: An Annihilation Of Planet Earth And The Beginning Of Merciless Damnation is out 6/16 via KGLW.