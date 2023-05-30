If you forgot all about the Brooklyn DIY trio Patio — or if you never heard of them in the first place — then you shouldn’t feel too bad. “Patio” isn’t the sort of name that demands attention, and it’s been a while since the band has done anything. But you know who kicks fucking ass? Patio. Great band. They’re back now, and you would do well to pay attention.

Patio made their name as a reliable opener on the Brooklyn indie scene, and they released a really, really good debut album called Essentials in 2019. Before this morning, the band hasn’t released anything since the one-off single “Reality State” at the end of 2019. Today, they’ve returned with the sparking post-punk jam “En Plein Air,” their first song in nearly four years. It was produced by Nate Amos of Water From Your Eyes. Since Patio’s last release, the band is now split between New York, LA, and Berlin.

“En Plein Air” is a sharp, catchy post-punk jam about how someone else can make you feel all jerked around: “I’m laughing at you, cursing you, and wishing you well, all in the same breath/ How long til I get some clearer air?” Right now, it’s a one-off single, but fingers crossed that there’s more new Patio music in the works. Check it out below.

surpriiiiise, furniture! (< patio fandom name) comeback season is here, the patio is open, and girl wanna have fun 🎶 a treat from us and @firetalkrecs – enjoy!! – 🌉 https://t.co/L1EqaFYwt0 — Patio (@pati0band) May 30, 2023

nothing like releasing new music for the first time in four years to really make you Come to Grips with It (society) — Patio (@pati0band) May 30, 2023

“En Plein Air” is out now on Fire Talk.