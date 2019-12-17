Patio – “Reality State”

Earlier this year, Patio released their really great debut album, Essentials, which led us to name the New York trio one of the Best New Bands Of 2019. They’re wrapping up the year with a leftover from their first album, a slow simmer of a track called “Reality State.” Here’s what the band had to say about the track in a statement:

“Reality State” takes its title from a long and winding conversation with a cab driver on my way to band practice about his previous life selling real estate in Dubai and all of the artifice that accompanied it – fake names, glamorous backstories, renting a Rolex for an hour to wear to the client meeting to help seal the deal. Due to some sort of linguistic mix-up, he used the beautiful and compelling phrase “reality state” instead of “real estate” throughout his 23-minute Wild West tale.

This song is the older cousin of “New Reality” from Essentials and presents a different take on the cognitive dissonance of living in a world on fire. “Reality State” is more concerned with personal dynamics – identity construction and performance, building and maintaining connection, and making space for worry about small and big things at the same time. It’s a snapshot of summer 2016-era simmering discomfort. As we dive into writing more and more new material, we’re releasing this remaining track from the 2017 Essentials sessions as a bookend or a final celebratory balloon.