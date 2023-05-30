This summer, Claud is releasing their sophomore album, Supermodels, the follow-up to 2021’s Super Monsters. They shared lead single “Every Fucking Time” earlier this month, and today they’re back with two songs from it, “Wet” and “Crumbs.” Here’s what they had to say about them both:

‘Crumbs’ was born out of a couple tearful days inside, while ‘Wet’ was written in one fast sitting, the writing process as kinetic as the outcome. Writing both of these songs felt like dropping a boulder into a pond, really shaking up the way I look at myself as an artist. My hands tremble when I play these songs for people, which means I’ve accessed a new vulnerability in my songwriting that I hadn’t gotten to before. I’m so excited to release ‘Crumbs’ and ‘Wet’ into the world.

Supermodels is out 7/14 via Phoebe Bridgers’ Saddest Factory Records.