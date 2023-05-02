Claud, the first artist signed to Phoebe Bridgers’ Saddest Factory Records, has announced a new album. Claud’s sophomore release is called Supermodels and it’ll be out July 14. Coming two years after 2021’s Super Monster, Supermodels features 13 tracks, including lead single “Every Fucking Time,” out today.

Of the track, Claud says:

I wrote “Every Fucking Time” two summers ago. It was hot and sticky in New York, so naturally I was spending a lot of time at home, overthinking everything… and this song was born. Even as I was writing “Every Fucking Time” I had flashes of what I wanted the music video to look like. The songs details and specificity came straight from me, so it only felt natural to write and direct the music video too. This was my first time directing, which was scary, but came easily because my vision for this song was so strong. The video wouldn’t have been the same without my co-star, Grace Kuhlenschmidt. We met on the internet early in the pandemic. I was a big fan of her comedy, and I watched every single video she posted. We quickly became friends and have been wanting to collaborate for a while, and I wrote this video concept with her in mind. Being on set with Grace was a dream come true because I got to work with my favorite comedian and a good friend all at once.

Listen to “Every Fucking Time” below.

TOUR DATES:

06/20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

06/21 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

07/20 – Beccles, UK @ Latitude Festival

07/21 – Bristol, UK @ The Louisiana

07/24 – Brighton, UK @ Komedia Studio

07/25 – London, UK @ The Lower Third

09/06 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

09/08 – Nashville, TN @ The Blue Room At Third Man

09/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Purgatory At The Masquerade

09/12 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

09/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry

09/16 – Union Stage @ Washington, DC

09/17 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

09/20 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Blind Pig

09/22 – Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s

09/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

09/27 – Lawrence, KS @ Bottleneck

09/28 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall

09/29 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

09/30 – Houston, TX @ Secret Group

10/01 – Austin, TX @ 3ten

10/03 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

10/04 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

10/06 – Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s

10/07 – Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret

10/08 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

10/10 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

Supermodels is out 7/14 via Saddest Factory Records.