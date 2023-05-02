Claud – “Every Fucking Time”
Claud, the first artist signed to Phoebe Bridgers’ Saddest Factory Records, has announced a new album. Claud’s sophomore release is called Supermodels and it’ll be out July 14. Coming two years after 2021’s Super Monster, Supermodels features 13 tracks, including lead single “Every Fucking Time,” out today.
Of the track, Claud says:
I wrote “Every Fucking Time” two summers ago. It was hot and sticky in New York, so naturally I was spending a lot of time at home, overthinking everything… and this song was born. Even as I was writing “Every Fucking Time” I had flashes of what I wanted the music video to look like. The songs details and specificity came straight from me, so it only felt natural to write and direct the music video too. This was my first time directing, which was scary, but came easily because my vision for this song was so strong. The video wouldn’t have been the same without my co-star, Grace Kuhlenschmidt. We met on the internet early in the pandemic. I was a big fan of her comedy, and I watched every single video she posted. We quickly became friends and have been wanting to collaborate for a while, and I wrote this video concept with her in mind. Being on set with Grace was a dream come true because I got to work with my favorite comedian and a good friend all at once.
Listen to “Every Fucking Time” below.
TOUR DATES:
06/20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
06/21 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
07/20 – Beccles, UK @ Latitude Festival
07/21 – Bristol, UK @ The Louisiana
07/24 – Brighton, UK @ Komedia Studio
07/25 – London, UK @ The Lower Third
09/06 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
09/08 – Nashville, TN @ The Blue Room At Third Man
09/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Purgatory At The Masquerade
09/12 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
09/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry
09/16 – Union Stage @ Washington, DC
09/17 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
09/20 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Blind Pig
09/22 – Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s
09/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
09/27 – Lawrence, KS @ Bottleneck
09/28 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall
09/29 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
09/30 – Houston, TX @ Secret Group
10/01 – Austin, TX @ 3ten
10/03 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
10/04 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell
10/06 – Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s
10/07 – Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret
10/08 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall
10/10 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop
Supermodels is out 7/14 via Saddest Factory Records.