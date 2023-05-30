Oceanator – “Part Time”
Last year, the Brooklyn-based musician Elise Okusami released Nothing’s Ever Fine, her second album as Oceanator, who we named of the Best New Bands Of 2020. Today, she’s back with a new one-off single, “Part Time,” which was co-written with Greg Katz of the band Cheekface. It’s a track about pumping yourself up to get through another day: “I know that I can get by if I try/ Part time.” Tonight, Oceanator is kicking off a tour opening for AJJ and Gladie. Listen below.
TOUR DATES:
05/30 Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom $
05/31 New York, NY @ Webster Hall $
06/01 Providence, RI @ Fete Music Hall $
06/03 Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair $
06/04 Woodstock, NY @ Colony $
06/06 Harrisburg, PA @ HMAC $
06/08 Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry $
06/09 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer $
06/10 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club $
07/13 Lancaster, PA @ Tellus 360
07/14 Garwood, NJ @ Crossroads
07/15 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
07/16 Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
$ w/ AJJ, Gladie
“Part Time” is out now via Polyvinyl.