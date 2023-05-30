Last year, the Brooklyn-based musician Elise Okusami released Nothing’s Ever Fine, her second album as Oceanator, who we named of the Best New Bands Of 2020. Today, she’s back with a new one-off single, “Part Time,” which was co-written with Greg Katz of the band Cheekface. It’s a track about pumping yourself up to get through another day: “I know that I can get by if I try/ Part time.” Tonight, Oceanator is kicking off a tour opening for AJJ and Gladie. Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

05/30 Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom $

05/31 New York, NY @ Webster Hall $

06/01 Providence, RI @ Fete Music Hall $

06/03 Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair $

06/04 Woodstock, NY @ Colony $

06/06 Harrisburg, PA @ HMAC $

06/08 Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry $

06/09 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer $

06/10 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club $

07/13 Lancaster, PA @ Tellus 360

07/14 Garwood, NJ @ Crossroads

07/15 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

07/16 Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

$ w/ AJJ, Gladie

“Part Time” is out now via Polyvinyl.