Earlier this month, Queens Of The Stone Age announced a new album, In Times New Roman…, their first one in six years. They shared lead single “Emotional Sickness” from it and they’ve already played it live for the first time since then.

At Boston Calling over the weekend, they debuted another track called “Negative Space,” but a different new one is the album’s next single. “Carnavoyeur” is out now. “We live, we die, we fall, we rise,” goes the hook on this one. “I’m a vulture so I hear goodbyes/ There’s no end to life/ On and on .. always life.”

Check it out below.

In Times New Roman… is out 6/16 via Matador.