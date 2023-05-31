At the end of June, Joanna Sternberg is releasing their great sophomore album I’ve Got Me, which they recorded with Matt Sweeney. We’ve heard two songs from it already, the title track and “Mountains High,” and today we’re getting another one, “People Are Toys To You,” a takedown track with the lyrics: “You’ll play and play with one till you’re bored and through/ You may want it back when it’s gone and flew ’cause/ People are toys to you.”

“I wrote this song while I was in a rush walking to the subway with my double bass. I was upset about something and the song sort of wrote itself,” Sternberg said. “The funny thing is that Soundcloud Pro’s ‘who is listening’ feature told me the person I wrote this song about listened to it four times when I posted it on Facebook. Oops!”

Listen below.

I’ve Got Me is out 6/30 via Fat Possum.