Last year, the Nashville snot-rockers Be Your Own Pet reunited for the first time in over a decade, and they spent this past March darting around SXSW with all the pent-up energy of an upstart band. And that was all in service to a good cause: Be Your Own Pet’s first new album in 15 years.

The just-announced Mommy lands in August, and it reunites the band’s founding members Jemina Pearl Abegg, Jonas Stein, and Nathan Vasquez on record, alongside longtime drummer John Eatherly. “For better or worse, we all were slapped in the face that it wasn’t as easy on our own,” Stein said of BYOP’s time away. “We were all moderately successful, but nobody found that Be Your Own Pet chemistry.”

They already teased the album with single “Hand Grenade‘ back in March, and today they’re sharing another new song, “Worship The Whip,” a giddily amped-up one with a sadomasochistic bent. “‘Worship The Whip’ is about the right wing authoritarian personality,” Pearl said. “Aggressive and domineering to people who don’t think like them, while at heart being a submissive to the authority figures who use and abuse them.” Watch a video for the track below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Worship The Whip”

02 “Goodtime!”

03 “Erotomania”

04 “Bad Moon Rising”

05 “Never Again”

06 “Pleasure Seeker”

07 “Rubberist”

08 “Big Trouble”

09 “Hand Grenade”

10 “Drive”

11 “Teenage Heaven”

Mommy is out 8/25 via Third Man Records.