Usually, I’m happy enough when one scuzzy, brutal fast-hardcore band releases new music. Today, we’ve got two of them, and they’re doing it together. Wilkes-Barre’s Worn and Boston’s C4 have teamed up to release a new split 7″ called Split Your Skull In Half. You get the title, right? See, it’s a play on words. It’s a split release, right? But these bands will also break your skull. It’s all very conceptual. You might have to sit down and think about it for a minute.

Worn specialize in grimy, disgusting basement hardcore, and they released a truly impressive album called Human Work in 2021. C4, meanwhile, have a singer named O-Zone who’s a big, scary, Viking-looking longhair who never seems to appear in public without a bandana and Timberlands. C4 released an 11-minute LP called Chaos Streaks in 2021, and it’s insane. I would heartily recommend seeing both bands live.

For the new split EP, Worn and C4 contribute three songs apiece. That’s a lot for a split, but none of those six songs quite reaches the two-minute mark. These are fast, ugly, extremely entertaining tracks, and they all fit together beautifully. Listen to the split below.

<a href="https://tribedreamrecords.bandcamp.com/album/split-your-skull-in-half">Split Your Skull In Half by Worn / C4</a>

The Split Your Skull In Half 7″ is out now on Tribe Dream Records.