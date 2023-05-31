Tove Lo – “I Like U”

By James Rettig

A couple weeks ago, Tove Lo started to perform a new track called “I Like U” at her shows, and today she’s officially released the song as a single. Since putting out her fifth studio album DIRT FEMME last year, the Swedish pop star has also put out the standalone track “Borderline,” a co-write with Dua Lipa.

“I wanted to make another dance song that sonically felt like a nod to 90’s and Y2K dance music,” Tove Lo said of “I Like U.” “I wrote this song with Timfromthehouse, we worked on it for months in between tours to figure the perfect arrangement. It’s not the usual pop structure but it’s perfect for this song, I think. Lyrically I’m telling the story of my thoughts the first time I saw the love of my life. They’re not clean but at least I never said any of them out loud.”

Listen below.

“I Like U” is out now via Pretty Swede Records.

