In little more than a week, Justin K. Broadrick and Ben Green’s vastly influential experimental metal duo Godflesh will release the new album Purge. Godflesh already released multiple mixes of the album opener “Nero,” and now they’ve also shared “Land Lord,” the second song on the album.

You could never mistake “Land Lord” for anything other than a Godflesh song. It’s got the crushing, mechanistic simplicity that this band introduced to the game in the early ’90s. Broadrick throws his grizzled roar and urgent fuzzbomb guitars over a hectic drum-machine beat that recalls both industrial and Public Enemy. It’s ugly, and it’s purposeful. Listen below.

<a href="https://godflesh1.bandcamp.com/album/purge">PURGE by GODFLESH</a>

Purge is out 6/9 on Avalanche Recordings.