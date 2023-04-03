Godflesh – “Nero”

New Music April 3, 2023 1:42 PM By James Rettig

Godflesh, the long-standing metal project of Justin K. Broadrick and Ben Green, are gearing up to release a new album, Purge, their first since 2017’s Post Self. It’ll be out in June, and its name and sound are meant to tie in to the group’s 1992 sophomore release Pure.

Today, they’re sharing the album’s lead single “Nero,” both in standard and remixed, alternate, and dub versions. “Nero, as a symbol and reminder of irresponsible self destruction as being practiced always, now and forever…” Broadrick said in a statement. “In classic Godflesh tradition, 3 self reinterpretations are presented, to display the many sides of the same coin…”

Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Nero”
02 “Land Lord”
03 “Army Of Non”
04 “Lazarus Leper”
05 “Permission”
06 “The Father”
07 “Mythology Of Self”
08 “You Are The Judge, The Jury, And The Executioner”

Purge is out 6/9 via Avalanche Recordings.

