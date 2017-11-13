Godflesh – “Be God”

Later this week, Justin K. Broadrick’s long-running industrial metal project Godflesh will return with the new album Post Self. We’ve already posted the title track, and now Broadrick has shared another of the album’s tracks. Even given the long history that Broadrick has releasing gnarled, ominous, fucked-up music, the new track “Be God” is especially dark and heavy and intense. It’s so thick and doomy and processed that it almost works as ambient music. Check it out below.

<a href="http://godflesh1.bandcamp.com/album/post-self" target="_blank">POST SELF by GODFLESH</a>

Post Self is out 11/17 on Broadrick’s Avalanche Recordings.