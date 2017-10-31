Godflesh – “Post Self”

Lately, Justin K. Broadrick has been spending his time palling around with Mark Kozelek and remixing S U R V I V E. But next month, his legendary industrial metal band Godflesh will return with Post Self, their first album since 2014’s A World Lit Only By Fire. Today, they’ve shared the crushing album opener and title track; listen below.
Post Self tracklist:
01 “Post Self”
02 “Parasite”
03 “No Body”
04 “Mirror Of Finite Light”
05 “Be God”
06 “The Cyclic End”
07 “Pre Self”
08 “Mortality Sorrow”
09 “In Your Shadow”
10 “The Infinite End”
Post Self is out 11/17 on Broadrick’s Avalanche Recordings.