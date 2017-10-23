S U R V I V E – “Other (Justin K Broadrick Remix)”

Season two of Netflix’s Stranger Things comes out on Friday, so this seems like a good time for the Austin synth-wavers S U R V I V E, whose members Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein score Stranger Things, to put out something new. And next month, S U R V I V E will drop RR7387, a new EP of remixes of tracks that were on last year’s RR7349 album. One of those remixes comes from Justin K Broadrick, the underground-metal mastermind behind projects like Godflesh and Jesu. Broadrick, working under his JK Flesh alter-ego, has taken a pass at S U R V I V E’s “Other,” making its creep-vibes that much heavier. Listen below.

The RR7387 remix EP is out 11/3 on Relapse.