Fust, the indie country-rock band led by Durham’s Aaron Dowdy (pictured), caught our attention with “Violent Jubilee,” the lead single from new album Genevieve. That one featured Michael Cormier-O’Leary of Friendship, and Indigo de Souza pops up elsewhere on the record. So do Wednesday members Jake Lenderman and Xandy Chelmis, both of whom contribute pedal steel action to today’s new single “Trouble.” Have a listen below.

Genevieve is out 6/16 on Dear Life.