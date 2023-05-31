Madonna Has New Songs With The Weeknd And Sam Smith Out Soon

This summer, Madonna is embarking on a greatest-hits tour, and it looks like she’ll have some newer songs to potentially add to her repertoire.

Last week, Sam Smith revealed that they had teamed up with Madonna on a new single, “Vulgar,” which is due out on June 9th. (Madonna just shared the track’s artwork.)

And just today, the Weeknd revealed that his first single from the upcoming HBO series The Idol arrives on Friday, and it features Playboi Carti and Madonna.

Madonna’s last album was 2019’s Madame X. She was set to direct a biopic about herself starring Julia Garner, but scrapped that in favor of her tour.