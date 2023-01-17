Madonna hasn’t launched a proper arena-sized touring spectacle since 2016, and she hasn’t released a new album since 2019’s Madame X failed to set the world on fire. These days, Madonna posts a lot on Instagram and tries to help remixes of her older songs go viral. Doesn’t matter. She’s still Madonna. She’s got one of the greatest pop careers of all time, and she’s the only member of the Holy Trinity of ’80s pop overlords who’s still alive. A Madonna live show still sounds like a truly great night out, especially if she’s explicitly billing it as a greatest-hits live show.

This summer, Madonna will head out on the Celebration Tour, a 35-city trek that’ll take her across the arenas of North America and Europe. In a press release, she says, “I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for.” That same press release claims that the show will be devoted to “her unmatched catalog of music from the past 40 plus years.” So this is basically the Eras Tour, except from someone who has a whole lot more eras than Taylor Swift. There’s no opening act as such; the only other performer listed is Bob The Drag Queen.

Madonna announced this tour in an Instagram video in which she plays truth or dare with a cadre of random-ass celebrities: Eric Andre, Judd Apatow, Diplo, Lil Wayne, Jack Black. Madonna is still wearing that grill, too. The setup is that Amy Schumer dares Madonna to sing all her greatest hits on tour. You can see those tour dates and experience that video for yourself below.

TOUR DATES:

7/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

7/18 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

7/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

7/25 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

7/27 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

7/30 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

8/02 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

8/05 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

8/07 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

8/09 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

8/13 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

8/19 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

8/23-24 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

8/30 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

9/02 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

9/05 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

9/07 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

9/09 – Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena

9/13 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

9/18 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

9/21 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center ATX

9/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

10/04 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

10/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

10/14 – London, UK @ The O2

10/21 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis

10/25 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena

10/28 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Tele2

11/01 – Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi

11/06 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Altice Arena

11/12-13 – Paris, France @ Accor Arena

11/15 – Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena

11/23 – Milan, Italy @ Mediolanum Forum

11/28 – Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

12/01 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome