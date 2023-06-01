Brad Pitt, Drake, & Rachel McAdams Appeared In The Season Finale Of Lil Dicky’s Dave

Lil Dicky got famous as an extremely annoying joke-rapper, but he’s gotten a whole lot more famous as the star and co-creator of a TV show about being an extremely annoying joke-rapper. He’s also a much less annoying presence now. Dicky’s FX show Dave has its issues, and Donald Glover was entirely correct when he said that Dave is nowhere near as good as obvious inspiration Atlanta, but Dicky’s series remains extremely watchable. Also, Atlanta is over, and Dave is still running new episodes.

Much of Dave is built around Lil Dicky’s deeply awkward interactions with famous people; earlier this season, for instance, he had a whole episode-long subplot about worrying that Killer Mike didn’t like him. For the season finale, which ran last night, Dicky pulled in some big stars.

I’m a few episodes behind, but apparently Rachel McAdams has been playing herself on the last three episodes of Dave. The season finale starts with Dicky filming a music video with Rachel McAdams about being in love with Rachel McAdams. In the video, Brad Pitt makes a quick cameo, sticking his head in and waving when Dicky raps, “Maybe we would fuck like rabbits/ Maybe I’m your Brad Pitt/ Fuck Brad Pitt, don’t think about him.”

When Brad Pitt asks Lil Dicky if he needs to do anything else for the video, Dicky says, “I think it’s cooler to not overuse you.” But then the Dave episode absolutely uses a whole lot of Brad Pitt. We’re about to get into spoiler territory here: After that scene, we get Pitt saying, “That syncopated rap shit? I wish I could do what you do.” Then Pitt decides that he really does want to make music, and he finds himself recording situation at Dicky’s house while a hostage situation is taking place. Eventually, there’s a scene where Pitt sings through Auto-Tune while trying to relay a not-very-secret message to Dicky. Here’s that scene:

There’s also a subplot about Lil Dicky really wanting to record with Drake. At the very end of the episode, Dicky and Drake do a scene together. Once again, it’s awkward. In a Rolling Stone interview, Lil Dicky says that both Brad Pitt and Drake are fans of the show:

A guy like Brad Pitt isn’t going to get in a show that he doesn’t think is one of the best shows. Because I have this show out, it’s a lot easier for a guy on Brad’s level to believe in it. It didn’t take me moving mountains to get Brad Pitt in the show. I just knew Brad Pitt really loved the show. And I knew Drake. When I met Drake, he told me our show was one of the most important shows of our generation.

You can watch the Dave season finale on Hulu.