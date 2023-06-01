Watch The Walkmen Cover Jonathan Fire*Eater’s “Inpatient Talent Show”

News June 1, 2023 9:47 AM By James Rettig

Watch The Walkmen Cover Jonathan Fire*Eater’s “Inpatient Talent Show”

News June 1, 2023 9:47 AM By James Rettig

Back in April, the Walkmen played their first full show in a decade and their reunion tour has rolled already through New York, Philly, Chicago, and DC and they’ve also done a couple festivals. Last night, they returned to DC to play a show at the new venue The Atlantis, which the Foo Fighters opened up earlier this week.

During the encore of last night’s show, they performed a cover of Jonathan Fire*Eater’s “Inpatient Talent Show,” which appears on 1997’s Wolf Songs For Lambs. I guess cover is a slightly inaccurate term, as three Walkmen members (Paul Maroon, Matt Barrick, and Walter Martin) were originally members of Jonathan Fire*Eater before forming the Walkmen. The nod to their old band was appropriate for a show in DC, which is where all the members of Jonathan Fire*Eater met in high school.

Check out the band’s soundcheck of the track below.

