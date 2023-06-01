Frank Ocean Announces New Photo Book Printed On Tissue Paper

News June 1, 2023 1:50 PM By Chris DeVille

After returning to his professional music side hustle at Coachella did not go so well, Frank Ocean is back to his day job: selling luxury art items to people who surely have better things to spend their money on. Today’s new offering is Mutations, a 48-page booklet of photos taken by Ocean late last year, printed on tissue paper. It’s billed as “a retrospective of artwork from October 19 to December 22, 2022.” You can buy it via Ocean’s company Homer for just $75. Keep it somewhere cool and dry, assuming it actually arrives at your home.

