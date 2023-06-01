Last summer, Afrobeats sensation Burna Boy released his sixth studio album LOVE, DAMINI. Since then, Burna Boy has played Coachella 2023, Dreamville Music Festival, Afro Nation Miami, the 2023 NBA All-Star Game halftime show, and Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Vol. 4 show. In June, Burna is set to play London Stadium in the UK and co-headline the 2023 UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show on June 10. Next month, on July 8, he’ll play Citi Field in New York, making him the first Nigerian artist to headline a stadium in the US. Ahead of those shows, Burna has shared a brand-new song — his first since “Last Last.”

Last Friday, Burna teased the song — titled “Sittin’ On Top Of The World” — on socials when a clip surfaced of him playing the track for Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA. “Sittin’ On Top Of The World” is produced by Skead and features a sample of Brandy’s 1998 hit “Top Of The World” featuring Mase.

Listen to “Sittin’ On Top Of The World” below.