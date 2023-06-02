Colter Wall, the country traditionalist from Battle Creek, Saskatchewan, is rolling out his new album Little Songs right now. We previously heard his cover of Hoyt Axton’s “Evangelina,” and today Wall has shared a new original called “Corralling The Blues.” It’s a sad, slow sway full of harmonica and dobro, topped off as always by Wall’s conversational baritone. “It’s a feeling I’ve known since before I was grown,” he sings. “I’m howlin’, corrallin’ the blues.” Listen below.

Little Songs is out 7/14 on La Honda/RCA.