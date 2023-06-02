Colter Wall – “Corralling The Blues”

New Music June 2, 2023 10:17 AM By Chris DeVille

Colter Wall – “Corralling The Blues”

New Music June 2, 2023 10:17 AM By Chris DeVille

Colter Wall, the country traditionalist from Battle Creek, Saskatchewan, is rolling out his new album Little Songs right now. We previously heard his cover of Hoyt Axton’s “Evangelina,” and today Wall has shared a new original called “Corralling The Blues.” It’s a sad, slow sway full of harmonica and dobro, topped off as always by Wall’s conversational baritone. “It’s a feeling I’ve known since before I was grown,” he sings. “I’m howlin’, corrallin’ the blues.” Listen below.

Little Songs is out 7/14 on La Honda/RCA.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Number Ones: Owl City’s “Fireflies”

3 days ago 0

Cedric Bixler-Zavala Responds To Danny Masterson Guilty Verdict: “Fuck Scientology”

2 days ago 0

Hear Turnstile’s Original Pop-Punk Song From I Think You Should Leave Season 3

3 days ago 0

Rammstein Deny Allegation That Singer Till Lindemann Spiked A Fan’s Drink At Concert Pre-Party

3 days ago 0

Tenacious D Release Beachy Video For Their Viral “Wicked Game” Cover

1 day ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest