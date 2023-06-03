Watch Clairo Debut A New Song And Cover Carole King At Re:Set Tour Opener
The Re:Set tour, a new kind of traveling festival with headliners boygenius, LCD Soundsystem, and Steve Lacy rotating through three cities over the course of a weekend, launched last night. The boygenius-led lineup kicked off in San Diego at Thrive Park at Snapdragon Stadium, with openers Bartees Strange, Dijon, and Clairo leading up to the big Phoebe/Lucy/Julien extravaganza.
Playing the final opening slot, Clairo covered Carole King’s “Bitter With The Sweet” — continuing her ongoing Carole King fascination — and immediately followed it with the debut of a new unnamed song. Check out footage of that song and a brief snippet of the Carole King cover below, along with the setlist via setlist.fm.
SETLIST:
“Bambi”
“Zinnias”
“North”
“Alewife”
“Softly”
“4EVER”
“Bitter With The Sweet”
(Unknown new song, live debut)
“Reaper”
“Harbor”
“Partridge”
“Amoeba” (with “Joanie” intro)
“Bags”