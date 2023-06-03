Watch Clairo Debut A New Song And Cover Carole King At Re:Set Tour Opener

The Re:Set tour, a new kind of traveling festival with headliners boygenius, LCD Soundsystem, and Steve Lacy rotating through three cities over the course of a weekend, launched last night. The boygenius-led lineup kicked off in San Diego at Thrive Park at Snapdragon Stadium, with openers Bartees Strange, Dijon, and Clairo leading up to the big Phoebe/Lucy/Julien extravaganza.

Playing the final opening slot, Clairo covered Carole King’s “Bitter With The Sweet” — continuing her ongoing Carole King fascination — and immediately followed it with the debut of a new unnamed song. Check out footage of that song and a brief snippet of the Carole King cover below, along with the setlist via setlist.fm.

Clairo singing a cover of ‘Bitter with the Sweet’ by Carole King last night at #ReSETSanDiego! via @/nightscould pic.twitter.com/1JeyrsJp60 — clairo updates 🎸 (@clairontour) June 3, 2023

tonight’s version of clairo’s new song may be the only time she plays this specific version onstage as she asked her band to make up their own parts! pic.twitter.com/Y5Jw5qPaob — best of clairo (@clairodailys) June 3, 2023

clairo singing her new song at re:set tonight! pic.twitter.com/XspjuQS5er — best of clairo (@clairodailys) June 3, 2023

SETLIST:

“Bambi”

“Zinnias”

“North”

“Alewife”

“Softly”

“4EVER”

“Bitter With The Sweet”

(Unknown new song, live debut)

“Reaper”

“Harbor”

“Partridge”

“Amoeba” (with “Joanie” intro)

“Bags”