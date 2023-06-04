Taylor Swift Brings Maren Morris Onstage, But Not Little Girl: “My Brain Just Broke”

Last night, Taylor Swift had an eventful time performing the second of three Eras Tour shows at Soldier Field in Chicago. Not only did she bring out Maren Morris to sing their Fearless (Taylor’s Version) collaboration “You All Over Me,” but at one point during “22” Swift attempted to bring a kid onstage — then realized it might not be a safe thing to do.

After noticing a young girl in the crowd, also wearing a “22”-themed top hat, Swift put her hand out and looked like she wanted to bring the girl onstage with her. You can see Swift’s mind playing out the scenario in real time as she invitingly tries to pull the fan onstage but soon thinks the better of it.

“I’m just like ‘I’m going to bring her on the stage, I’m just going to hug her and bring her on the stage,'” Swift said, telling the audience what they just witnessed. “And then I remembered we don’t have a safe way to get her off the stage.”

“My brain just went completely blank and I was just like ‘You’re so sweet and cute, come up on the stage,'” she added. “She was confused and I was confused, so just if anyone else was confused, that was because that child was so adorable that I tried to make her a part of the show and I had no control over it.”

Watch Swift perform with Morris — and the moment where her “brain broke” below.

@marenmorris Thank you so much for having me @Taylor Swift . Your generosity to me in these last 7 years is insurmountable and I love you so. #theerastour #erastour ♬ original sound – marenmorris

https://twitter.com/haylorflorals/status/1665240829777289216