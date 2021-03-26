Taylor Swift – “You All Over Me (From The Vault)” (Feat. Maren Morris)

Next month, Taylor Swift is releasing the re-recorded version of her 2008 album Fearless, the first step in her eventual goal to re-record all of her pre-2019 albums, whose masters are now owned by a private equity firm thanks to Scooter Braun and her old label Big Machine Records. The re-recorded Fearless will have all of the album’s original tracks — including “Love Story,” which we’ve already heard — and a good deal of previously unreleased songs from the Swift vault, which are also being newly recorded.

Today, Swift is sharing the first of those vault songs, a track called “You All Over Me,” and it was produced by the National’s Aaron Dessner, who just picked up some Grammys for his work on last year’s folklore. The track itself is a co-write between Swift and Scooter Carusoe. (Swift, improbably, is associated with two different Scooters, though this one is the established pseudonym of Nashville songwriter Travis HIll.)

“You All Over Me” features background vocals by Maren Morris. “One thing I’ve been loving about these From The Vault songs is that they’ve never been heard, so I can experiment, play, and even include some of my favorite artists,” Swift wrote in her statement announcing the track. Listen below.

The Fearless re-recording is out 4/9.