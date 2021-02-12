Taylor Swift Releases Re-Recorded Version Of “Love Story”

New Music February 12, 2021 12:00 AM By James Rettig

Taylor Swift Releases Re-Recorded Version Of “Love Story”

New Music February 12, 2021 12:00 AM By James Rettig

After two years of talking about doing it, yesterday Taylor Swift announced plans to release the first of her re-recorded albums. The full re-recorded version of her 2008 sophomore album Fearless will be out in April.

It’ll have 26 songs in it, including six never-before-released tracks written during the era and a bunch more that were put out around the same time Fearless was. The Fearless re-recording is part of Swift’s grand master plan to reclaim her back catalog from Scooter Braun and the hedge fund investors he sold it to.

The first full song that Swift is sharing from the updated Fearless is one of its biggest singles, “Love Story.” The re-recording was previewed in a Match ad back in December and now it’s here in full. It sounds, more or less, like the original. Check it out below.

The full Fearless re-recording will be out 4/9.

James Rettig Administrator

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Starship’s “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Club Nouveau’s “Lean On Me”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Aretha Franklin & George Michael’s “I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me)”

    7 hours ago

    “Little Bitch” David Crosby Explains Why Phoebe Bridgers Smashing A Guitar Was “Pathetic”

    3 days ago

    Kacey Musgraves Talks New Album, Divorce From Ruston Kelly In New Interview

    1 day ago

    more from New Music

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest