King Gizzard are leaning into the Lizard Wizard side of their band name with new album PetroDragonic Apocalypse; Or, Dawn Of Eternal Night: An Annihilation Of Planet Earth And The Beginning Of Merciless Damnation. The heavy metal exercise has already yielded “Gila Monster,” and now the Melbourne festival-slayers have shared “Dragon,” another hard-hitting reptilian rocker. This one spends 10 minutes shifting shape between ultra-grimy metal and slicing melodic rock.

The video, by the band’s close collaborator Jason Galea, matches footage of King Gizz playing “Dragon” interspersed with some computer-animated lizardry inspired by the original Sony PlayStation. Galea explains:

Over the last two months I dusted off my music video computer to slay the 10 minute “Dragon.” I wanted to explore a harsh distorted visual palette using my live visual setup mixed with PS1 cutscene inspired animation and studio footage I filmed of the band. The animation was created using Cinema 4D and processed through After Effects and a Tachyons circuit bent video unit.

Watch below.

PetroDragonic Apocalypse; Or, Dawn Of Eternal Night: An Annihilation Of Planet Earth And The Beginning Of Merciless Damnation is out 6/16 on KGLW.