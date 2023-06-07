PJ Harvey – “I Inside The Old I Dying”

In April, PJ Harvey announced her first new album since 2016’s The Hope Six Demolition Project. The excellently titled I Inside The Old Year Dying will be out next month via Partisan, and we’ve already written about its lead single, “A Child’s Question, August.” Today, Polly Jean Harvey is sharing the album’s title track and an accompanying animated music video directed by Cristóbal León and Joaquín Cociña.

Here’s what Harvey had to say about “I Inside the Old I Dying”:

This delicate and beautiful song eluded us until the very last day in the studio. Over the previous five weeks we had tried so many times to capture it and failed, and/but then John reinvented the feel of the guitar pattern. As he was demonstrating it in the control room, Flood handed me a microphone and pressed record whilst I sat next to John trying to work out how to sing to it. The result somehow captures the ethereal and melancholic longing I was looking for. In the lyric everyone is waiting for the savior to reappear – everyone and everything anticipates the arrival of this figure of love and transformation. There is a sense of sexual longing and awakening and of moving from one realm into another – from child to adult, from life to death and the eternal.

Directors Cristóbal León and Joaquín Cociña add about its video: “We envisioned the video as a short story about love, death, and resurrection. We imagined that the video can be seen as a little fairy tale and also as an intimate ritual. We wanted to keep the animation in a state of scenic and material rawness, as if the elements we see are not characters or props, but artifacts and talismans that are part of a ceremony.”

Watch and listen below.

TOUR DATES:

09/22 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Olympia Theatre

09/23 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Olympia Theatre

09/25 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland

09/26 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland

09/28 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

09/29 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

10/02 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

10/03 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

10/06 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

10/07 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

10/09 – Brussels, Belgium @ Cirque Royal

10/10 – Brussels, Belgium @ Cirque Royal

10/12 – Paris, France @ Olympia

10/13 – Paris, France @ Olympia

10/15 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Volkshaus

10/16 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Volkshaus

10/18 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Velký sál Lucerna

10/19 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Velký sál Lucerna

10/21 – Berlin, Germany @ Admiralspalast

10/22 – Berlin, Germany @ Admiralspalast

10/24 – Warsaw, Poland @ Palladium

10/25 – Warsaw, Poland @ Palladium

10/27 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Falkonersalen

10/28 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Falkonersalen

10/30 – Oslo, Norway @ Sentrum Scene

10/31 – Oslo, Norway @ Sentrum Scene

I Inside The Old Year Dying is out 7/7 on Partisan.