In July, new Matador signees Lifeguard will release Crowd Can Talk + Dressed In Trenches, a composite of two EPs acting as an LP. Last month we heard opener “17-18 Lovesong,” and today the Chicago upstarts are sharing “Alarm,” which comes with a video of the band in a live session recorded by Steve Albini at Electrical Audio.

“More than old records – before that, before anything – we’re influenced by live shows and people around us,” says vocalist and guitarist Kai Slater. “The inspiration comes from playing shows with people and having that mind-blown moment of seeing some friend play at Schubas or Book Club,” adds drummer Isaac Lowenstein. “It’s happening on these tiny little scales of seeing kids play live and [knowing] this is something new and interesting.”

Listen to and watch “Alarm” below.

Crowd Can Talk + Dressed In Trenches is out 7/7 on Matador.