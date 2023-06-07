Lil Tjay Gets Arrested During Instagram Livestream

Lil Tjay was reportedly arrested in New York today while filming an Instagram livestream. According to TMZ, the rapper was filming a clip for a music video when police pulled up and arrested him, citing reckless endangerment. Lil Tjay’s lawyer Dawn Florio tells the outlet that the arrest was not related to gun possession, though it’s still unclear what exactly prompted the incident.

Last summer, it came out that Lil Tjay had been shot seven times in New Jersey. In January of this year, he was arrested after a traffic stop in the Bronx when he was on his way to shoot a video with Ice Spice. At the time, the cops told TMZ that they’d found a handgun in his car, resulting in his being booked for weapon possession.