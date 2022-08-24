Lil Tjay Shares First Update Since Being Shot Seven Times

The 21-year-old rapper Lil Tjay was shot earlier this summer in New Jersey and has had a long road to recovery. But today he’s made his first public statement since the shooting with a brief Instagram video.

“I’m just checking in with y’all. I just want to say thank you for the love, thanks for the support,” he said. “Seven shots, it was tough… Most people don’t survive it, but I’m here, here for a reason. New music coming soon, we’re going to come back stronger than ever.”

This past week, a billboard also popped up in the Bronx with a message from Lil Tjay: “I’m back.” Lil Tjay’s second album, Destined 2 Win, came out last year.