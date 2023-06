Last month, Bush Tetras announced their first new album in 11 years, They Live In My Head, with the lead single “Things I Put Together.” Today, the band has shared its second single and title track, which they say is “about people living in your head rent-free and how life is not all it seems — not quite a ballad, with its wild fast choruses, kind of like falling off a cliff.” Listen below.

They Live In My Head is out 7/28 via Wharf Cat Records.