Back in 2018, the veteran New York City band Bush Tetras reconvened to release a five-song EP, Take The Fall. In 2021, the band was the subject of a career-spanning box set, Rhythm And Paranoia, and a few weeks before it was set to be released, drummer Dee Pop passed away. Dee Pop had already begun working on a new record with bandmates Pat Place and Cynthia Sley, and they continued to work on the LP after his death, recruiting Sonic Youth’s Steve Shelley as their new drummer.

Shelley also produced the new Bush Tetras album, which is called They Live In My Head and will be out in July. It’s the first Bush Tetras LP is 11 years. “We thought a lot about memories from 1979 in New York City,” Sley said in a press release. “It’s a reflection of growing up together, what we were eating, what we were doing, weird little things people probably won’t get. But that’s cool.”

Today, they’re sharing its lead single, “Things I Put Together.” Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Bird On A Wire”

02 “Tout Est Meilleur”

03 “Things I Put Together”

04 “2020 Vision”

05 “I Am Not A Member”

06 “Walking Out The Door”

07 “So Strange”

08 “Ghosts Of People”

09 “They Live In My Head”

10 “Another Room”

11 “The End”

They Live In My Head is out 7/28 via Wharf Cat Records.