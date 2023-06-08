Madeline Kenney – “I Drew A Line”
Last month, Madeline Kenney announced a new album, A New Reality Mind, with the lead single “Superficial Conversation.” Her follow-up to 2020’s Sucker’s Lunch is out at the end of July, and today she’s sharing another new track from the album, the grooving and multifaceted “I Drew A Line.”
“I’ve been thinking a lot about the stories I tell myself to keep plodding along, and how those stories can obfuscate certain realities,” Kenney said in a statement, continuing:
Stories not only set limits but also set us up for the most frightening awakening when life starts to contradict the story. When I went through a breakup I realized that the story I had been living out was much different in the plain light of day than what I had constructed out of fantasy. I think it’s very human to tell stories, and I think it can protect us, but what if we don’t need protection? What purpose does the story serve then?
Listen below.
TOUR DATES:
08/11 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
08/12 Seattle, WA @ Barboza
08/13 Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall
08/17 Healdsburg, CA @ Little Saint
08/18 San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
08/19 Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon
08/20 Cayucos, CA @ Schooner’s
09/15 Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern
09/20 Philadelphia, PA @ The Lounge at World Cafe Live
09/21 Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right
09/22 Washington, DC @ Pie Shop
09/23 Raleigh, NC @ The Pinhook
A New Reality Mind is out 7/28 via Carpark Records.