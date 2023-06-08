Last month, Madeline Kenney announced a new album, A New Reality Mind, with the lead single “Superficial Conversation.” Her follow-up to 2020’s Sucker’s Lunch is out at the end of July, and today she’s sharing another new track from the album, the grooving and multifaceted “I Drew A Line.”

“I’ve been thinking a lot about the stories I tell myself to keep plodding along, and how those stories can obfuscate certain realities,” Kenney said in a statement, continuing:

Stories not only set limits but also set us up for the most frightening awakening when life starts to contradict the story. When I went through a breakup I realized that the story I had been living out was much different in the plain light of day than what I had constructed out of fantasy. I think it’s very human to tell stories, and I think it can protect us, but what if we don’t need protection? What purpose does the story serve then?

Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

08/11 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

08/12 Seattle, WA @ Barboza

08/13 Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall

08/17 Healdsburg, CA @ Little Saint

08/18 San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

08/19 Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

08/20 Cayucos, CA @ Schooner’s

09/15 Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern

09/20 Philadelphia, PA @ The Lounge at World Cafe Live

09/21 Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

09/22 Washington, DC @ Pie Shop

09/23 Raleigh, NC @ The Pinhook

A New Reality Mind is out 7/28 via Carpark Records.