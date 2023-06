Last year, Grimes debuted some new music during a DJ set at Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas, including a track called “Welcome To The Opera.” It’s a collaboration with Anyma of Italian production and DJ duo Tale Of Us; both have performed it during sets at fests such as Tomorrowland, Printworks, and Coachella. The official version is now finally out.

Listen to “Welcome To The Opera” below.