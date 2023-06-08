In April, Russell Fitzgibbon — the Sydney producer who performs under the alias Skeleten — announced his debut full-length album, Under Utopia. Out July 28, it features already released singles “Walking On Your Name,” “Mirrored,” “No Drones In The Afterlife,” and “Sharing The Fire.” Today, Skeleten is back with another song called “Territory Day.”

“I made the main idea one night back before I was even thinking of Skeleten as a real project,” Fitzgibbon explains in a statement. “It was Territory Day, a holiday in the Northern Territory where everyone lets off fireworks for one night, and I was distinctly thousands of kms away from there. I always wanted to revisit the idea and after a few years and a pandemic I came back to it and felt it all new. Felt that expression of simple longing traveling through time and space, and thought about the power of all the desire and struggles crossing the globe like radio waves. I wanted to shout out to everyone trying at anything.”

Listen to “Territory Day” below.

Under Utopia is out 7/28 via 2MR.